Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest cricketers to have donned Indian colours in the international arena. He recently, put up a show with the ball in the Test series against West Indies and tormented the opposition batters with his guile. With the Test series in the Caribbean done and dusted, he is seen playing TNCA Division 1 Match. Netizens have lauded the ace spinner for his commitment towards the game. Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Team Management's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma During India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023

Ashwin's Love and Commitment to the Game is Unmatched!

And then there are players like Ashwin. whose love and commitment to the game is unmatched. https://t.co/j69ajZXeez — QualityEngg (@father_of_2kids) August 3, 2023

A True Cricket Enthusiast!

Ashwin is the true cricket enthusiast. https://t.co/TeEtncrQzv — Vijay Goyal (@vijaygoyal70) August 3, 2023

That’s Why Ashwin is India’s Best Bowler in Red-Ball Cricket !

That’s why he is india’s best bowler in red ball cricket https://t.co/uHIX57aPDD — snacc (@brownmundaaaaaa) August 3, 2023

Champion Cricketer !

CHAMPION Cricketer. Always pushing himself. @BCCI should definitely include him in the squad for the CWC'23. https://t.co/3nGKmH7GU1 — AATISH NAIR (@AATISH_NAIR) August 3, 2023

Unbelievable Commitment From Ash !

Unbelievable commitment from Ash. Sadly, goes under the radar. Extremely difficult for a world's number 1 ranked cricketer, in the peak of his game to be motivated to play club cricket. This man is gonna give back 100x to the game once he retires.. https://t.co/RIRCDCL7hQ — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) August 3, 2023

Ashwin Gives the Same Vibe as Virat Kohli For Their Passion Towards Cricket !

He is an hardcore addict of Circket, him not being present in team India in all formats is quite a loss for India. Kohli and Ashwin gives the same vibe for their passion towards cricket #TNCA https://t.co/4Ogw3I2lrr — Ash 😉 (@Ash_Chennaite) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)