Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has completed 3500 runs in the T20 format and has become the top scorer for Pakistan in T20s. Babar Azam has now become the fourth batsman overall to complete 3500 runs in T20s after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill. Babar Azam went on to accomplish this during the NZ vs PAK T20I. Pakistan are chasing down a target of 227 runs in 20 overs posted by New Zealand. NZ vs PAK 1st T20 2024: Kane Williamson Shines With A Half-Century in Comeback Twenty-20 Match.

Babar Azam completes 3500 Runs

Babar Azam completes 3500 Runs in T20I Career Most for Pakistan and Fourth Overall After Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill pic.twitter.com/nhbmzEb6M1 — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) January 12, 2024

