New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has made his return with a bang as he went on to score a half-century against Pakistan which is 18th in Kane's T20I career. New Zealand went on to score a massive total of 226 runs and Kane Williamson scored a very beneficial 57 runs in 42 balls which consisted of nine fours. Kane Willaimson played his last match before his comeback in 2022. Finn Allen Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 24 Runs in One Over During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

50 up for Kane Williamson

50 up for Kane Williamson. His 18th in T20 internationals. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/zy0e6BQNfN #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/CTppeDxANe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2024

