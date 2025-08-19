Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth

Various T20 franchise leagues are going on around the world and currently, the Hundred and Caribbean Premier League are the two leagues which are running parallel to the International calendar of several teams. Despite the clash, several cricketers from around the world are participating in the two leagues. Pakistani cricketers are no different as the likes of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Imad Wasim are featuring in the ongoing CPL 2025. Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Cricket Team has been in action in the West Indies where they played T20I and ODI games. Although they won the T20I series, they lost the ODIs. Star cricketer Babar Azam did not perform very well in the series against West Indies. No Pakistan Cricketer in Category A; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Downgraded to Category B As PCB Reveals 2025–26 Central Contracts.

Pakistan is currently preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. They have already announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and Babar is not part of the squad. He didn't have the best outing in the West Indies series and he has barely scored important runs for his team in the shorter formats of the game in the recent past. That is why Pakistan's new coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Agha wanted to back young talents more than Babar. Amid this, a few social media users have claimed that anticipating Babar's non-selection in the Asia Cup 2025, a few CPL franchises contacted him and negotiated with him. They also claimed that they made an offer worth multi-billion dollars to Babar, and the highest in CPL history. Despite that, Babar prioritised national duty and rejected the offer after a few days of negotiations. Take a look at such claims below.

'Highest Ever Offer in CPL History'

According to reports, CPL offered a $9,650,000,000,000,000 contract to Babar Azam (the highest ever in CPL history), but after hard-fought negotiations of 10 days, Babar Azam refused to accept the offer. He said that playing with the country is always my first priority. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/R5Mee7PwTL — Do-Land Trump (@IrfanBhakt) August 19, 2025

'Babar Azam Refused the Offer For Country'

🚨 Just In 🚨 According to reports, CPL offered $4,650,000,000 contract to Babar Azam (the highest ever in the CPL History), but after hard fought negotiations of 5 days, Babar Azam refused to accept the offer. He said that playing for country is always my first priority ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/okmPc0TCZT — Fakhar Bajwa 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHaii) August 19, 2025

Did Babar Azam Receive Multi-Billion Dollar Offer From CPL Franchises For 2025 Edition?

No, there is no reports on Babar Azam receiving such an offer from CPL franchises. Also, the claims that suggested that Babar received the mega offers from CPL mentioned amounts like '4650000000' which accounts to $4.65 billion or INR 465 Crore. It is an absurd amount as the salary cap of all the players in the CPL is approximately $4.6 million. No player in cricket gets paid the amount mentioned, not even in the IPL, which is the richest cricket league in the world. It is a made-up figure used by the handles who have claimed that Babar received such an offer. Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Points How Babar Azam Could Return to T20Is Following Asia Cup 2025 Omission.

Babar Azam played in the CPL just once, when he was a youngster in 2017. He featured for Guyana Amazon Warriors in that season and never played CPL after that. Given how PCB has been strict on NOC's of their contracted players, playing in a franchise league for Babar during Pakistan's International season is a difficult task as well. All in all, the claims made by the social media handles that Babar Azam received the highest ever offer from CPL franchises is completely false.

Claim : Babar Azam received a multi-billion USD offer from a CPL franchise ahead of 2025 season, which is their highest-ever offer to a cricketer. Conclusion : Such an offer is not possible to make for the CPL franchises as the salary cap of CPL is approximately 4.6 million USD.

