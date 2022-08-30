Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is known for his stylish cricketing shots, looks great in a casual avatar in his recent social media post. Pakistan is due to play against Hong Kong in a bid to secure a super-eight spot later this week. Ahead of the match, Azam took to Twitter to share a photo of him in which he can be seen wearing black t-shirt, jeans and a white sneaker.

See Babar Azam's Casual Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)