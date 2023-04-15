Babar Azam continues to stamp his authority almost every time he plays and he surely did so in the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on Saturday, April 15. The Pakistan captain, who is one of the best batters in world cricket, scored his 3rd T20I hundred while batting first in the second game of the series against the Black Caps. The right-hander got to the mark off the last ball of the innings. He finished with 101 off 58 balls with 11 fours and three sixes to his name. His effort helped Pakistan post 192/4. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

Babar Azam Scores his Third Hundred in T20Is

𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 from the captain leads Pakistan to a formidable total 🙌#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/1MjBONm2y2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)