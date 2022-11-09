Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found their groove in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal clash against New Zealand, as they stitched a 100-run partnership. With this, the pair became the first to record three century partnerships in the history of the T20 World Cups.

