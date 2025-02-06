Babar Azam shared that he has lost his phone and all his contacts. The star batter is part of the Pakistan national cricket team that will take on New Zealand and South Africa in a much-awaited tri-series to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that starts from February 19. Losing something as important as a mobile phone, especially in today's world can be incredibly distressing and the cricketer wasted no time in informing his fans about the same. In a post on 'X', the 30-year-old wrote, "I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it." Babar Azam will look to bounce back to form as Pakistan aim to do well in the tri-series as well as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Babar Azam During Practice Ahead of Pakistan's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Against South Africa and New Zealand (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Says He Has Lost His Phone

I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2025

