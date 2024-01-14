Babar Azam has scored his 32nd fifty in T20 internationals during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 on Sunday, January 14. Batting at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, the former captain played shots all round the park and has looked in very good form en route to the mark. He had earlier scored a half-century in the series opener, although it eventually ended up being in a losing cause. He was eventually dismissed for 66 off 43 balls by Ben Sears. Security Official Confiscates Imran Khan’s PTI Flag From Pakistan Fan in Crowd During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Scores Half-Century

