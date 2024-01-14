A security official confiscated the flag of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party from a Pakistan fan in the crowd during the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 on Sunday, January 14. In a video which has gone viral, the security official is seen walking away with the flag in hand after having snatched it from the fan seated in the crowd at the Seddon Park. New Zealand had earlier won the first T20I of the series by 46 runs in what was a high-scoring contest. Babar Azam Checks on Cameraman After Daryl Mitchell’s Six Hits Camera During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

A security personnel at Seddon Park, Hamilton has confiscated PTI Flag from the crowd during the 2nd T20I #pakvsnz #PTIOfficial pic.twitter.com/aLAmDMxDZ4 — Tauseef Satti (@TazzSatti) January 14, 2024

