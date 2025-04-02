Ryys Mariu did not have the best of an international debut for New Zealand as the batter got dismissed for 18, which came courtesy of a stunning catch by Babar Azam in the ongoing NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025. Mariu wanted to tuck the ball on the leg, but managed to get a leading edge, which went towards the cover's direction, where Azam leaped forward and plucked a low catch off Mohammad Wasim Jr's bowling. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman To Miss Second ODI vs Pakistan With Hamstring Injury.

Babar Azam Takes Stunning Catch

