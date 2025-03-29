Looking to score his first One-Day International (ODI) hundred since August 2023, Babar Azam showcased glimpses of fine form during NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025, where the batter perished attempting a pull shot off William ORourke's bowling. Batting on 78, Azam looked to up the ante, and ended up hitting a pull shot straight into the hands of the fielder standing at deep square leg in the 38th over of Pakistan's innings, who were chasing 345 to win. Azam's innings included five fours and three sixes while stitching multiple 50-run stands. Muhammad Abbas Registers Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut To Break Krunal Pandya's Record, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

Babar Azam Wicket Video

A crucial catch! The big wicket of Babar Azam (78) falls as Daryl Mitchell catches him on the boundary in the deep. Follow LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ + & DUKE 📺 and @SportNationNZ 📻 Live scoring | https://t.co/CvmR1mQN5I #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/hXmJwSQyQS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 29, 2025

