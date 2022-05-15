Matheesha Pathirana, young Sri Lankan pacer could not have asked for a better start to his IPL career as he got a wicket of the very first ball he bowled. Known as 'Baby Malinga' because of his slingy action resembling the former Sri Lankan great, Pathirana yorked Shubman Gill, who was hit right on his left toe. The decision was referred to him by the third umpire but TV replays showed that the delivery crashed into the leg-stump.

Watch Vdeo Here:

What a start my man baby Malinga 🙌🇱🇰❤️ https://t.co/pPtlvRT3hZ — Riyas Ali (@lamriyas) May 15, 2022

