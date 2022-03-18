Bangladesh Women will take on West Indies Women in the latest round of fixtures in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The clash has a start time of 03:30 AM IST on March 18, 2022. Star Sports will telecast the game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live telecast.

