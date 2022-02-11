Cricket, over the years, has seen a lot of epic banters and in one such case, a bowler was seen scalping a wicket and sending off the batsman by celebrating in a very unique manner--taking off the shoe and using it as a phone. But another batsman from the opposition added to the fun of this banter by hitting back-to-back sixes and then holding his bat like a phone and pretending to talk on it. This has to be one of the most epic banters in cricket history.

Watch Video Here:

His teammate got a send-off, so he smashed back-to-back sixes and celebrated in style 😂 Loving your work, @ChrisWilliams_0 📞👏@EuropeanCricket providing pure entertainment as usual 🙌 pic.twitter.com/44fLIinjHh — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)