The Indian cricket team has returned from the tour of South Africa and is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture of him from South Africa with the caption 'Name the Mountain Behind Me'. Suryakumar Yadav, who is out nursing a Sports Hernia, made a cheeky comment under it saying 'That I don't know but SKY is always behind you'. Ashwin made a witty reply to the banter saying 'I am so blessed to have the support of natural elements'. Suryakumar Yadav Set to Undergo Surgery Due to Sports Hernia, Indian Cricketer Reportedly Sidelined For Eight to Nine Weeks.

Ravi Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav Indulge in Fun Banter

Top guys, top banter 😂 pic.twitter.com/gKEiqWUVLs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 9, 2024

