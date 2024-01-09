As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling contests and exceptional performances on the field, BCCI joins forces with two homegrown brands, Campa and Atomberg Technologies as they announce them as official partners eyeing to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket. Campa is a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella. Atomberg, meanwhile is one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands. 'Mubarak Ho Lala' Virat Kohli Congratulates Mohammed Shami As Indian Bowler Receives Prestigious Arjuna Award 2023.

BCCI Announces Campa and Atomberg Technologies As Official Partners

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI announces Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Details 🔽https://t.co/UUe1P2gyTr — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2024

