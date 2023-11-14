Mohammad Amir almost hurled an abuse during a TV show and the video of that moment has gone viral on social media. Amir was speaking about his return to the Pakistan playing XI for the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which the Green Shirts eventually won by beating India. He appeared to almost abuse before realising and stopping right in time while saying sorry instead. "Main injured hua, mujhe back spasm hua. Meri jagah Rumman khele semifinal, unhone semifinal mein perform kiya. Final mein main fit hoke aya. Mickey aur Saifi bhai ne kaha ki Amir hi khelega, ye humara main bowler hai, humey match jeetwa sakta hai. Kya system ne kaha tha behen ki...sorry." ‘King Wing Kuch Nahi Hota’ Mohammad Amir’s Reply on Being Asked About Babar Azam During TV Show Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Behn ki what Amir bhai🤨 pic.twitter.com/NLucxppro4 — Salman (@syedsalman97) November 12, 2023

