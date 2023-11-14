Mohammad Amir's reply to a fan who asked him about Babar Azam during a TV show has gone viral on social media. The left-arm fast bowler spoke about the Pakistan captain and stated that the latter was undoubtedly a very good player but it was time that the fans focused on the whole team itself. "Meri nazar mein na ab niklo Babar Azam se," he said, adding, "Aur 15 ladke bhi hai jinhone Pakistan ko akele matches jitaye huye hai. Babar Azam is a very good player" he said. Babar Azam Receives Warm Welcome After Reaching Pakistan Following Green Shirts’ Fifth-Place Finish in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Mohammad Amir's message to Pakistan fans 'abb Babar Azam se bahir aa jao, king wing kuch nahi hota, Sab players ko support karo' pic.twitter.com/Ftv7rMDF67 — Ghumman (@emclub77) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)