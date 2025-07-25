England national cricket team Test captain Ben Stokes walked off the field (retired hurt) while batting during the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford on Friday. The veteran was limping while leaving the ground and was seen struggling with his left leg. The first instance of discomfort seems to have happened during the 108th over of England's first innings when Stokes was holding his calf. During the 115th over, Stokes decided to leave the field. For those unversed, the England skipper has had hamstring issues in the past. He was out of this year for a while while recovering from a similar injury on his left hamstring. Wasim Akram Rings Five-Minute Bell at Old Trafford To Kick Off Day Three Proceedings of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

England Captain Ben Stokes Retires Hurt

Ben Stokes has retired hurt on 66 ❌ England fans will hope that it's just due to cramp and not something more serious... pic.twitter.com/rIay3VB4ED — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)