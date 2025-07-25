Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram rang the iconic five-minute bell at Old Trafford to kick off Day three's proceedings during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on July 25. Akram is one of the finest seamers of his era. The legendary cricketer played 356 ODIs and scalped 502 wickets. The left-arm seamer bagged 414 wickets in 104 Test matches. The great cricketer was also known for his batting, amassing 2898 and 3717 in Tests and ODIs, respectively, for the Green Shirts. Most Hundreds in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, Take a Look at Top Five Players With Most Centuries in Longest Format.

Wasim Akram Rings Five-Minute Bell at Old Trafford

Pakistan and Lancashire legend @wasimakramlive rings the bell to get play underway on day three at EOT! 🐐🌹❤️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fo7fr3kNzZ — Emirates Old Trafford (@EmiratesOT) July 25, 2025

