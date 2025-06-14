Servotech Siliguri Strikers are set to lock horns with Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Saturday, June 14. The Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards match is set to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match/tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 2025: Former India Wicket-Keeper Wriddhiman Saha Joins Siliguri Strikers as Mentor.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Two champions. One epic showdown. Servotech Siliguri Strikers go head-to-head with Rashmi Medinipur Wizards tonight at 7 PM. North Bengal thunder meets coastal flair. The sparks will fly. Watch it LIVE on @StarSportsIndia (Star Sports 3) & @FanCode#BengalProT20 pic.twitter.com/2HqrwABUmF — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)