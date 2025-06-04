Royal Challengers Bengaluru issues official statement for a tragic incident which unfolded in Bengaluru in what was supposed to be a celebration for their IPL victory. RCB arranged a celebration event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and also announced that there will be a victory parade. Although it didn't get police permission initially, later it was confirmed that the parade will happen. But the crowd that gathered around the stadium got themselves into a stampede situation and there has been casualties including multiple deaths. They stated that they are 'deeply anguished' and 'mourns the tragic loss' of lives. They also assured that the 'safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance' to them. Bengaluru Stampede: Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident During RCB Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says 'My Heart Goes Out' (See Post).

RCB Issue Official Statement On Stampede Incident

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this… pic.twitter.com/C0RsCUzKtQ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

