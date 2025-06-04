A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru in what was supposed to be a celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory. RCB arranged a celebration event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and also announced that there will be a victory parade. Although it didn't get police permission initially, later it was confirmed that the parade will happen. But the crowd that gathered around the stadium got themselves into a stampede situation and there has been casualties including multiple deaths. Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared a post where he called the incident 'beyond tragic'. He added 'My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. 'Bangalore Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief As 11 Die Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB Victory Celebrations, Says ‘Mishap in Bengaluru Absolutely Heartrending’

Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident

What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. 🙏 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)