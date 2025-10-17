A shirtless picture of 39-year-old Pakistan spinner Noman Ali showcasing his physique has gone viral on social media. The left-arm spinner is the talk of the town after he delivered a sensational performance, a match haul of 10 wickets in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, helping Pakistan defeat the reigning world Test champions South Africa by 93 runs to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. However, a Noman Ali shirtless photo has surfaced online, which shows the 39-year-old cricketer showcasing his physique. The photo, seemingly taken at a gym, impressed fans who lauded the cricketer's fitness despite his age and compared him with Babar Azam. "Better fitness than Babar Azam," a fan reacted to the photo. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 93 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025; Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Two-Match Series.

39-Year-Old Noman Ali Showcasing Physique in Shirtless Photo

'Better Fitness than Babar Azam'

Better fitness than Babar Azam — Abdul Basit 🇵🇰 (@AbdulBasit1203) October 16, 2025

'Babar Azam and Azam Khan Should Learn from Him'

Babar azam and azam khan should learn from him — SK (@modelmad) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Pakistani media). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

