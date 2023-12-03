Bhojpuri commentary has been relatively a new feature that Indian cricket fans are getting used to. It was introduced on JioCinema during the IPL 2023. The same platform has been streaming the India vs Australia T20I series and a Bhojpuri commentator's remarks during the 3rd match of the five-game affair has gone viral after Suryakumar Yadav's scoop shot. The right-hander pulled off what has come to be known as his trademark shot over the years and the commentator went, "Hey Prabhu hey hare Ram Krishna Jagannathan prema nande..ee ka bhai...ey Yadav, ey Surya.." The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. You can watch the full IND vs AUS 3rd T20I highlights in Bhojpuri commentary here. Rinku Singh Reveals Secret Behind His Humongous Six in IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

Watch Video:

