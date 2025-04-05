In bizarre scenes, the floodlight at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui went off during the NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 on April 5. This incident happened in the second innings during Pakistan's run chase when the floodlights went off suddenly as Jacob Duffy ran in to bowl the third delivery of the 39th over with Pakistan's Tayyab Tahir on strike. The lights went out at the stadium and the broadcasters were left baffled as well. The light advertisement board beyond the boundary line was the only thing that remained lit during this phase of the game. Pakistan went on to suffer a crushing 43-run defeat, which resulted in a 0-3 ODI series at the hands of New Zealand. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 43 Runs in NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025; Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell's Fifties, Ben Sears' Five-Wicket Haul Power Black Caps to 3-0 Whitewash.

Floodlights Go Off at Bay Oval During PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2025

Oh my word..!!!😱🫣 Could not have happened at worse time than that...!!!😲🫣 First I thought it was a glitch from the broadcasters on the screen but then realised it isn't..!! Light went off when Duffy about to deliver the ball..🫣pic.twitter.com/LdhKGpOZNO#NZvPAK #NZvsPAK — Jophin J (@jophinjsrt10) April 5, 2025

