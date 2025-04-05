After a dominant 4-1 win in the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025, the New Zealand Cricket Team have earned a whitewash over the Pakistan Cricket Team in the NZ vs PAK ODI series 2025. Just as in the first two ODIs, New Zealand earned yet another good win against visitors Pakistan, by 43 runs. In a match shortened by rain to 42 overs, the Black Caps batted first, posting a total of 264/8. A young Rhys Mariu and captain Michael Bracewell struck fifties. Left-arm pacer Akif Javed took four wickets for Pakistan. While chasing, the visitors battled a lot but were bundled for 221, in 40 overs. Star batter Babar Azam scored a half-century. Ben Sears picked up an interesting five-wicket haul. Imam-ul-Haq Taken Off The Field After Suffering Blow to His Jaw From Freak Throw, Forced to Retire Hurt During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025:

New Zealand wrap up a series sweep over Pakistan with another clinical display 💪#NZvPAK 📝: https://t.co/PvzafAZEFH pic.twitter.com/Ex0J1wvEtX — ICC (@ICC) April 5, 2025

