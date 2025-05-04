In a video that went viral from the County Championship season at Old Trafford in Manchester, English veteran pacer Tom Bailey was seen dropping mobile phone accidentally from his pocket while taking a run for his side Lancashire against Gloucestershire County Cricket Club. The incident is quite bizarre and hence has gone viral over the internet, as coming in to bat with a cell phone in pocket is not natural. This bizarre incident occurred in the 114th over of the Lancashire vs Gloucestershire County Championship 2025 match, when pacer Josh Shaw bowled and Tom Bailey attempted his first runs. Bailey went on to score a total of 22 runs as Lancashire posted a total of 450 runs all out in 128 overs. Bizarre! Fox Enters Field, Urinates Near Bag During Glamorgan vs Middlesex County Championship Division Two 2025 Match at Lord's Cricket Ground (Watch Video).

Mobile Phone Falling Off Tom Bailey's Pocket:

