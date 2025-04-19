Cricket, over the years, has seen several instances of animals invading the pitch during a match. n bizarre scenes, a fox was seen entering the Lord's Cricket Ground during the Glamorgan vs Middlesex match in the County Championship Division Two 2025 match. Glamorgan locked horns with Middlesex in the County Championship Division Two and this happened on Day 1 of the match. The video, which has gone viral, shows the fox walk onto the field and head towards a bag kept at one side and appear to urinate close to it. The wild animal then ran onto the field as play was halted and made its way into the stands. Tom Banton Misses Out on Breaking Brian Lara’s First Class Record, Scores Record 371 During Somerset vs Worcestershire County Championship 2025 Match.

Fox Enters Field During Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match

A fox on the outfield at Lord's. pic.twitter.com/K99JcUYc4y — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 18, 2025

