During day 3 play of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and Pakistan, Steve Smith found himself getting distracted by a piece of tape that was present on the white screen down the ground. The present groundsman then went on to climb the white screen and retrieved and removed the piece of tape to which he got a standing ovation from the crowd present at Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC). Steve Smith Falls to Fielding Trap by Pakistan During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 Day Three (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Surely only in cricket can play be delayed by a piece of tape, and then a groundsman get a standing ovation for retrieving it 😂 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/2d59faQVKd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)