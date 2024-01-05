Australia star batsman Steve Smith fell into a perfect fielding trap that was set up by Pakistan during the third day of the 3rd Test match. During the 74th over which was being bowled by Mir Hamza, Steve Smith came forward to hit the ball over the overs but was caught by Babar Azam who was one of three fielders standing at covers making a trap. Smith is currently not in the form as he getting dismissed in several easy ways. Aamer Jamal Picks Five-Wicket Haul, His Second in Test Career; Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023–24 Day 3 (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

The funky field worked!



One of Pakistan's three cover fielders hangs on to a lofted Steve Smith drive #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KAKQjT4gS8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2024

