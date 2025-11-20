Ahead of the first Ashes 2025-26 Test match in Perth, Australia national cricket team captain Steve Smith took a witty dig at former England spinner Monty Panesar. During a pre-match press conference, Steve Smith said, “Who in the room have seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that?". Steve Smith actually mocked Monty Panesar by invoking the memory of the bowler's failed appearance on Celebrity Mastermind. Smith's comments were a bizarre jibe in reply to Panesar's comment last week saying that the Aussie skipper should be made to feel "guilty" for his role in the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal seven years ago. The AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Ashes begin on Friday, November 21. When is AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Australia vs England Match Preview.

Steve Smith Mocks Monty Panesar:

“Who in the room have seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that?" 😂😂😂 Australian captain Steve Smith has taken a hilarious swipe at former England spinner Monty Panesar in his press conference on the eve of the first Ashes Test in Perth.#cricket #theashes #mastermind pic.twitter.com/xELCXdPPkS — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)