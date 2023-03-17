Recently, a lot of pictures of former Indian Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, showing him practicing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the nets went viral ahead of IPL 2023. Now, one more picture of MS Dhoni has gone viral and in this picture, the former Indian cricketer can be seen practicing hard while showing his muscular body. The viral picture prompted reactions from across the world with one coming from cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle. The cricket pundit expressed his opinion on Dhoni’s muscular body, and said, “Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL?” It is quite remarkable of Dhoni to have such a great physique even at the age of 41. Out of the Park! MS Dhoni Warms Up for IPL 2023 in Style, CSK Captain Calmly Smashes Huge Hit in Training Session (Watch Video).

'Bulked Up MS Dhoni'

Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL? pic.twitter.com/6A561MpWbb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2023

Muscular MSD

MS Dhoni during a practice session (Photo Credits: Twitter/@bhogleharsha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)