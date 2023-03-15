MS Dhoni warmed up for IPL 2023 in some style, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain calmly hitting a big shot in the training session. The former Indian captain seems to be leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the tournament, which starts on March 31. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

MS Dhoni Warms up For IPL 2023 in Style!

