Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, witnesses Shubman Gill achieve a personal milestone, by scoring his maiden red-ball international hundred as captain at home, which was also his 10th in the format. This has been a chanceless knock, Gill, who has managed to brush aside the run-out incident from his mind, and reached his 10th Test hundred in 177 balls, laced with 13 fours and a solitary six. This was Gill's fifth century in the format in India, and his maiden against the West Indies national cricket team. In Tests, Gill is enjoying a purple patch in 2025, having scored over 900 runs already, which includes five centuries and one half-century. Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs as Captain in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Slams Maiden Test Ton As Indian Captain In India

Test Century No. 1️⃣0️⃣ for Shubman Gill 💯 5️⃣th Test ton in 2025 🫡 Most Test runs for him in a calendar year 🙌 The #TeamIndia captain's superb run goes on 👌 Updates ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRzj4G#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/gQ6UzGyn61 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2025

First 100 On Home Soil As Captain

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)