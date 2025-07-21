Australia national cricket team middle-order batter Cameron Green struck a destructive half-century during the WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. Coming to bat at number 4, Cameron Green struck 51 runs off just 26 balls, at a staggering strike-rate of 196.15. Cameron Green slammed the knock while hitting two 4s and five 6s. He scored the highest runs among all Australian batters during the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. This was his fourth T20I half-century. Mitchell Owen Slams 50 Runs Off Just 27 Balls During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, Australian Debutant Wins Man of Match Award (Watch Video).

Cameron Green Slams Fifty vs West Indies

Cometh the Crisis, Cometh Green 🧊 With the game slipping away, Cameron Green stepped up and delivered a clutch 51 off just 26 balls, powering the Aussies to a thrilling win 💪#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/hZOCtM90EU — FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2025

