Mitchell Owen marked a dream debut during the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I 2025. Aussie batter Mitchell Owen, currently 23 years old, struck a destructive half-century, scoring 50 runs off just 27 balls against the Windies. Mitchell Owen's knock came with six 6s, at a blistering strike-rate of 185.19. His knock proved instrumental as Australia won the WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 at the Sabina Park by three wickets. Mitchell Owen also picked up a wicket after giving just 14 runs. His marvellous performance on debut earned him the man of the match award, and he also etched his name in the books of history by becoming the third Australian batter to score a half-century on T20I debut. Mitchell Owen Becomes Third Australian Batter To Score Half-Century on T20I Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Mitchell Owen Smacks 50 on Debut:

𝙈𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣’𝙨 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙚𝙗𝙪𝙩 💫 Thrown into the fire on debut, Mitchell Owen delivered a composed 50 (27) to steer Australia through a tricky chase 🤌#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/FMwafMx07u — FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2025

