Pooja Vastrakar castled Alyssa Healy with a sensational delivery during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 on December 30. The Australia captain was standing outside her crease and missed the flick shot and the delivery, which was a full and swinging, went on to crash into the stumps. Vastrakar then went on to celebrate aggressively as India got the breakthrough, breaking the opening partnership between Healy and Phoebe Litchfield. Shreyanka Patil Receives Her ODI Debut Cap From Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 (See Pics).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)