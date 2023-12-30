Shreyanka Patil was handed her maiden ODI cap by Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023. The young cricketer has had a terrific 2023 where she made an impact in the inaugural Women's Premier League and has risen the ranks to now make her debut in ODIs. Earlier, she had made her international debut during the T20I series against England. Patil replaced Saika Ishaque, who had made her debut in the 1st ODI of the series against Australia. Superwoman! Sneh Rana Takes Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Alyssa Healy During IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Shreyanka Patil Handed ODI Debut Cap by Harmanpreet Kaur

