The CPL 2025 commenced on August 15 with the opening match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match and their captain Jason Holder played an important role with his all-round ability and captaincy. He also took a catch of Rahkeem Cornwall when Fazalhaq Farooqi was bowling. Cornwall miscued a lofted drive and it was an easy catch for Holder at mid-off. Surprisingly, CPL's 'X' handle shared the video of the catch captioning it as a stunner. Fans took interest in the caption and made sarcastic comments over it. One even went the extent of calling it 'catch of the century'. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by Six Wickets in CPL 2025: Waqar Salamkheil, Alick Athanaze Shine As Jason Holder-Led Side Secure Dominant Victory.

A contender for catch of the century https://t.co/hML7MTmYFC — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) August 15, 2025

I am all for validation in life. i believe it is essential. It is vital for self esteem. And a good habit to follow, where you could. But this... this is next level. https://t.co/6SUtYZw5Aj — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 15, 2025

Never in my wildest dreams I could see that coming! One of the best ever from Jason! Will never forget it! https://t.co/AO4gBlAoFi — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 15, 2025

Jason Holder CPL 2025 > Ben Stokes WC 2019 https://t.co/6Bgjcu6i5W — Johnny Amos (@JohnnyA988) August 15, 2025

He's named Holder for a reason... Not even Jonty Rhodes is catching that https://t.co/cReCovoDlO — Arnav (@arnav714) August 15, 2025

This is definitely one of the catches of all times. https://t.co/M64PMqwRqh — Aman Patel (@lilbrownykid) August 15, 2025

