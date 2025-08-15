The 13th season of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) began with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL 2025 opener at Warner Park, which ended in a comfortable win for the Jason Holder-led side by six wickets. Opting to bowl first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots produced an all-round show with the ball, with Waqar Salamkheil claiming a four-fer, and Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naseem Shah picking two wickets apiece, while Abbas Afridi was the most expensive with 0/11 of 1. Karima Gore's 61 of 34 enabled the Falcons to reach 121. Chasing 122, Alick Athanaze struck an unbeaten 37, helping Patriots cross the finish line, with contributions from Evin Lewis, Andre Flecter, and Holder. All-rounder Rakheem Cornwall was the best bowler for Falcons, claiming two wickets. CPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Appointed New TKR Head Coach, Former Caribbean All-Rounder Replaces Phil Simmons in Trinbago Knight Riders Think Tank.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Start CPL 2025 With Win

