The Central Delhi Kings (CDK) registered a thrashing nine-wicket victory against the South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) in the 11th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, August 7. Batting first, South Delhi were blown away for 80 runs in 15.4 overs. Gulzar Sandhu top-scored with 16 runs. With the ball, Simarjeet Singh and Tejas Baroka took three wickets apiece for Central Delhi. While chasing, Yash Dhull (29*) and the wicketkeeper-batter (32) helped CDK to chase down the 81-run target in just six overs. With this victory, Central Delhi have strengthened its place at the top with three consecutive victories. CDK has six points. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

Central Delhi Kings Register Third Consecutive Victory in DPL 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Premier League T20 (@delhipremierleaguet20)

