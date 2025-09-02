The Board of Control for Cricket in India (“BCCI”) invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights. Accordingly, the BCCI is issuing an Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights (“IEOI”), which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids. The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. As per BCCI, the last date to purchase the IEOI is September 12, while the date to submit the bid documents is September 16. BCCI Secretary Seeks New Title Sponsor for India Cricket Team After Parting Ways With Dream11.

BCCI Invites Bids For National Team Sponsor Rights

