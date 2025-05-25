The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a dominating victory of 83 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. This defeat has also dented the Shubman Gill-led GT's chances of finishing in the top two of the points table. Batting first, Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57*) played splendid knocks that guided the visitors to a monstrous 230/5 in 20 overs. With the ball, GT pacer Prasidh Krishna bagged two wickets. While chasing 231, the Gujarat Titans surrendered against CSK's bowling attack. Opener Sai Sudharsan played a fighting knock of 41 runs as Gujarat were bundled out for 147 in 18.3 overs and lost the one-sided affair in Ahmedabad. Suresh Raina Cryptically Hints At Joining Chennai Super Kings as Batting Coach For IPL 2025 Season During Commentary (Watch Video).

CSK Signs off With Dominating Win

