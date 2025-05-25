Former cricketer Suresh Raina hinted at becoming Chennai Super Kings' batting coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. During the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Raina, who was part of the commentary panel, cryptically hinted at joining the five-time champions as the batting coach. Raina, who is fondly known as Mr IPL, featured for the Chennai Super Kings from the 2008 to 2021 seasons. The southpaw has amassed 5529 runs in the IPL for CSK. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Suresh Raina Hints At Joining CSK as Batting Coach for IPL 2026

SURESH RAINA WILL BE BATTING COACH NEXT SEASON 🚨🚨 .#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/HuRpTr3RoB — SANATANI HINDU (@Sanatan_Dharma8) May 25, 2025

