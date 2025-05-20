The Indian Premier league (IPL) is at its business end and in the match number 62 of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are eliminated from the play-off race, so the match is more about Consolidifying the options and the strategy for next season. CSK have some exciting prospects in Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre while RR have Vaibhav Suryavanshi and there is also the chance of Lhuan dre-Pretorius getting a game. The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match commences at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans eager to get the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match scorecard can get the entire information here. IPL 2025 Play-Off Schedule Announced; Ahmedabad to Host Final and Qualifier 2; Mullanpur to Stage Eliminator and Qualifier 1.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

