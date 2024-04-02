India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media page and reflected on India's 2011 Cricket World Cup win. Sachin shared an image of the Indian team lifting the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 and the caption went on to write, "Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people." Sachin also played a very important role in India's 2011 World Cup win and this campaign of India will always be remembered. 13 Years Of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup Glory: On This Day in 2011, an Unparallel Team Effort Helped India Bring the ICC World Cup Home After 28 Years.

Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people. pic.twitter.com/RvUuzuGqhQ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2024

