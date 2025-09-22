India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. Despite having a better outing with the bat, Pakistan proved to be no match for India and in the end, the defending champions took the win at ease. There was a time in the game when Pakistan could put more pressure on India and Sanju Samson mistimed an Abrar Ahmed delivery while trying to play a lofted shot down the ground. Three Pakistan fielders converged to take the catch, but in the end, the miscommunication between them caused them to miss the opportunity and the ball landed in no man's zone. 'The Way They Were Coming Out to Us, I Didn't Like At All' Abhishek Sharma Reveals Reason of Going Hard at Pakistan Bowlers During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Three Pakistan Fielders Converge But Still Miss Sanju Samson's Catch

Whose catch was it? 🤔 Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hVaVt7cXbl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

