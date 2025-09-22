Abhishek Sharma shined in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 as his knock of 74 runs from 39 deliveries powered India to a solid victory. India were chasing 171 and the start provided by Abhishek proved to enough to go over the finishing line comfortably for India. He was also awarded the player of the match award for his performance. In the post-match presentation Abhishek revealed the real reason who he went hard against the Pakistan bowlers early. He said, '‘Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team.' Abhishek Sharma, Shaheen Afridi Involved in heated Exchange After Indian Opener Hits Six on First Delivery During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma in Post-Match Presentation

Abhishek Sharma Reveals Reason of Going Hard at Pakistan Bowlers

Abhishek Sharma: ‘Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. We (Abhishek and Gill) have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company,… pic.twitter.com/hrqn4NSJxm — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)